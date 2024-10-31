Tiffany Stratton looms large ahead of WWE Crown Jewel, open to ‘iconic’ possibility

Tiffany Stratton is among the wrestlers leading a new youth movement in WWE and could be poised to walk out of Crown Jewel Saturday a women’s champion.

The women’s championship she will go for has still yet to be determined. Stratton holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which she could cash in at any time for a match for a women’s championship.

Nia Jax, who has had Stratton in her corner for a few months, is the SmackDown WWE women’s champion and will face Liv Morgan, the Raw women’s world champion, in a champion vs. champion match for the newly introduced Crown Jewel belt.

One would think Stratton has a pretty good shot at walking out of Saudi Arabia as a champion if she chose to cash in her title opportunity. Morgan could also leave as the Crown Jewel championship holder.

She wouldn’t reveal her plans in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

“I can’t tell you everything’s that gonna happen,” she said. “But I can tell you I am going to be there, and I’m going to be backstage. And I’m going to have pretty new and nice gear on. So, you’ll have to just wait and see what happens.”

She did say, however, she had thought about the idea of being “Tiffy Three Belts” by the time “Tiffy Time” in the Middle East is finished.

“I have thought about that. And I think, ‘How iconic would that be in my rookie year?’ ‘Tiffy Time’ with three belts? ‘Tiffy Two, Tiffy Three Belts.’ That has a good ring to it.”

A lot has changed in Stratton’s life, and with WWE in general, since she was called up in November 2023 after a breakout few months at NXT that saw her win the NXT women’s championship and put together an epic feud with Becky Lynch.

Paul Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer and former pro wrestler Triple H, made clear in February that the company was in a new era after Vince McMahon’s departure following a sexual misconduct and human trafficking lawsuit that brought increased scrutiny for the promotion.

Regardless of the outside negative noise, Stratton told Fox News Digital it was business as usual backstage.

“The vibes are great. I love going to work,” she said. “And I think it’s definitely a new era. And I think this era is amazing. I think it’s one of the best eras. Yeah, I can’t really say anything bad just because this is the only era I’ve ever been in, and it’s been amazing for me.”

The 25-year-old excelled immediately.

She qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match in February as the crowd in Perth, Australia, chanted “Tiffy time.” Months later, she entered the Money in the Bank match and won the briefcase.

“It’s been so amazing and so fast-paced,” Stratton said of her rookie year in WWE. “I feel like this year has just flown. In two months, it’s going to be my one-year (anniversary) of being called up to the main roster. It feels like it hasn’t even been four months.

“So, it’s been amazing, and it’s blown by. And I’m just trying to stay in the moment.”

Stratton said she’s leaned on veterans like Jax, Bayley and Naomi to help her footing and get adjusted to the schedule.

The young superstar also proved Paul Heyman right with his analysis.

After Stratton and Lynch ended their feud at No Mercy last year, Heyman told Fox News Digital Stratton was the next big thing to hit the women’s main roster.

“Tiffany Stratton is someone that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair and the main roster women better keep their eyes on because she’s another one who, if she continues on this path, is going to be a significant player in the future of this industry and leading the industry into the future,” he said.

She was moved to hear that.

“Coming from someone like Paul Heyman, obviously, that means a lot. I don’t think, like, Heyman is saying that just about anybody. So, hearing it from him, especially at the time, it was so reassuring,” she said. “It really gave me kind of a confidence boost just because he is so well respected in the industry.”

Stratton could put a stamp on her rookie year on Saturday at Crown Jewel if she does choose to make her presence felt with a cash-in. If not, she will still have a few more months to take down a world champion.

Crown Jewel can be seen at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on Peacock. Here’s how the rest of the card looks.

Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes in a singles match for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship.Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax in a singles match for the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed in a singles matchRandy Orton vs. Kevin Owens in a singles matchLA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in a triple threat match for the WWE United States Championship.Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair (c) vs. Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu in a six-man tag team match.

