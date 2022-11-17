Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander caps off epic 42-point performance with game-winner

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the game-winning shot against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night to cap off an incredible performance.

Gilgeous-Alexander got the ball with about 6 seconds left in the game with the Thunder down two points and hit a step-back three-pointer over a Wizards defender to give Oklahoma City the lead and eventually the 121-120 win.

He finished with 42 points, seven assists and six rebounds. He scored 30 of his 42 in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in the final quarters.

“Those are shots I’m comfortable shooting,” he said. “I found a sweet spot, and really just take what they give me.”

After the shot, Gilgeous-Alexander said he signaled to the bench that they have to get one more stop to seal the game.

“We’ve got to get one more stop,” he told reporters. “Just one more stop, and the game will be over, and we got it.”

It was Gilgeous-Alexander’s first 40-point game in a season where he’s already had five 35-plus-point games.

Bradley Beal, the longtime Wizards guard, initially broke the tie with the Thunder when he nailed a jumper with 6.1 seconds to go. He noted after the game just how tough it is to guard the young player.

“He’s very crafty,” he told reporters. “He probably doesn’t blow you away with his speed…. When you’re confident in yourself, and you’re playing at those levels, he doesn’t think anybody can guard him. He really has that mindset that he attacks everybody. We should have started fouling (him) and put him on the ground, do something to alter him.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.