Thunder waive Meyers Leonard after strategic trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived center Meyers Leonard more than a week after acquiring him from the Miami Heat.

The Thunder let Leonard go before officially announcing the acquisitions of Tony Bradley, Austin Rivers and two second-round draft picks. The team acquired Bradley from the Philadelphia 76ers and Rivers from the New York Knicks. The team traded George Hill to the 76ers.

The Heat traded Leonard to the Thunder a week after he uttered an anti-Semitic comment during a livestream of “Call of Duty.”

While the Heat acknowledged Leonard’s contributions to the 2020 Eastern Conference championship team, the team called his comments “very hurtful and disappointing.”

“Meyers was a key part of our team that made a run to the NBA Finals and we will always be grateful for his contributions and leadership last season. His recent comments were very hurtful and disappointing, but, we are encouraged that he has spent this last week meeting with community leaders, Rabbis and Holocaust survivors to greater understand the impact of his words and we hope that his education will continue. We wish Meyers and Elle the best of luck in the future,” the team said.

Oklahoma City said Leonard will not be reporting to the team and will not be an active member of the roster. ESPN reported “the key to the deal for Oklahoma City was stockpiling another future draft pick.”

Leonard was fined and suspended over the slur. Now he’s a free agent.