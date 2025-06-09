Thunder strike back as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Game 2 to even NBA Finals against Pacers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t blow a lead to the Indiana Pacers this time, as they evened up the series at one apiece after a strong Game 2 win, 123-107.

Last game, it was Tyrese Haliburton showcasing another bit of heroics with a last-second shot to win it for Indiana on the road in Game 1. But Haliburton, or any of his teammates, could get back into this game as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co. ran up the score and kept it that way.

The league’s MVP had the right answer for the Pacers’ wild come-from-behind victory in Game 1, going 11-of-21 from the floor and 11-of-12 from the charity stripe for a 34-point night to lead the game in that category.

Gilgeous-Alexander also tallied eight assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block as he truly did it all on the court.

The deep Thunder bench also provided some much-needed offense, as Alex Caruso had the hot hand from three-point range, hitting four of his eight attempts on his way to a 20-point night. Aaron Wiggins also added 18 points on an efficient 6-of-11 shooting with four rebounds to mark as well.

In the starting five, Jalen Williams (19 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Chet Holmgren (15 points, six rebounds, one assist) also aided in the victory.

Meanwhile, the Pacers struggled shooting from deep in this game, going 14-of-40 as a team (35%), which ultimately led to Oklahoma City pulling away in this one.

Every Indiana starter had double-digit points, as the ball was spread around as it usually is in their offensive zone. Haliburton went 7-of-13 from the field for 17 points, but he was just 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Myles Turner (16 points), Pascal Siakam (15 points, seven rebounds) and Andrew Nembhard (11 points) went a combined 3-of-13 from three-point territory, which has been uncharacteristic of them in these NBA Playoffs.

The Thunder’s largest lead in this game was 23, while the Pacers only led by three points during the contest.

Of course, Indiana led by just 0.3 seconds last game after Haliburton’s mid-range jumper rattled home. But on their home court, this is what many expected as the series heads back to Indiana on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

