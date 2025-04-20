Thunder eviscerate Grizzlies by 51 points, flirt with NBA history in Game 1 win

The Oklahoma City Thunder almost put the Memphis Grizzlies on the wrong side of NBA history with their blowout win in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon.

The Thunder beat the Grizzlies, 131-80, and that 51-point margin was seven points shy of the worst playoff loss by any team in NBA history.

That record still sits with the New Orleans Hornets, who fell to the Denver Nuggets, 121-63, in the 2009 Western Conference first round. It was the worst playoff loss in league history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City had the fifth-largest margin of victory by any team in playoff history thanks to tremendous ball movement and shot selection, especially around the rim.

As a team, the Thunder shot 50.5% (50-for-99), and they missed just one free throw on 15 attempts.

JA MORANT SHRUGS OFF INJURY AS GRIZZLIES TOP MAVS TO MOVE ON TO NBA PLAYOFFS

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies struggled with a team 34.4% shooting percentage, including a putrid 6-of-34 from 3-point territory.

Memphis stars like Jaren Jackson Jr. (2-for-13), Ja Morant (6-for-17) and Desmond Bane (3-for-12) struggled all game long. Morant was the only starter to notch double-digit points.

Oklahoma City, who earned the No. 1 overall seed after owning the league’s best record of 68-14 during the regular season, played exceptionally well on both ends of the floor.

Defensively, they forced 22 turnovers compared to their own 15 for the game.

By the end, all starters from both teams were resting as depth players killed the clock to zero. Realistically, it could’ve been a worse loss for the Grizzlies as the fourth quarter only saw 19 points scored by Oklahoma City compared to Memphis’ 17.

Looking more at the box score, the leading scorer for the Thunder actually came off the bench, as Aaron Wiggins dropped 21 on 8-of-15 shooting with four made 3-pointers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Every Oklahoma City starter managed double-digit points, with Jalen Williams leading that group with 20, Chet Holmgren notching 19 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having 15 despite shooting just 4-of-13 from the field.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.