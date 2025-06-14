Thunder beat Pacers in Game 4 of NBA Finals to even series

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers to earn a 111-104 victory on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and evened the series at two games a piece.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback win. The NBA MVP had nine straight points down the stretch to clinch the come-from-behind victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Pacers came out flying, scoring 20 points in the first 4:59 – only the second time all season the Thunder gave up so many so quickly. They led by as many as nine early, but were unable to pull away.

And things got chippy for the first time in the series wheb Toppin was called for a Flagrant 1 on Caruso midway through the second quarter, then Toppin was the recipient of a Flagrant 1 from Lu Dort just before the half. The Pacers closed on a 15-6 run, taking a 60-57 lead into the break.

Toppin’s baseline dunk late in the third put Indiana up 86-76, its first double-digit lead of the series coming late in the 15th quarter of the series. Back came OKC: A 13-3 run tied the game early in the fourth at 89, the first of a handful of those down the stretch.

AARON RODGERS REVEALS HE HAS BEEN MARRIED FOR ‘A COUPLE MONTHS’

The game was then tied at 91, tied at 95 and tied at 97, before Gilgeous-Alexander’s step-back with 2:23 left put the Thunder up 104-103, their first lead of the second half.

Jalen Williams added 27, Alex Caruso had 20 and Chet Holmgren finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Thunder. They did it the hard way — with a season-low three 3-pointers, and no assists from Gilgeous-Alexander for the first time all season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pascal Siakam scored 20 for Indiana, which got 18 from Tyrese Haliburton and 17 from Obi Toppin.

Game 5 of the series is at Oklahoma City on Monday night, with the Thunder now having reclaimed home-court advantage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.