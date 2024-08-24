Three-time Olympic gold medalist Rai Benjamin lobbies for one-day contract with Giants: ‘I’ve got some cleats’

American track and field star Rai Benjamin won his second and third Olympic gold medals in Paris. But now that he is back in the U.S., the New York native hopes his favorite NFL team will give him a chance to make his football dreams come true.

Benjamin is a self-proclaimed New York Giants fan, and he is speaking out about his desire to suit up for Big Blue. Benjamin was recently a guest on “NFL on ESPN,” where he lobbied for an opportunity to showcase his skills to the Giants.

The hurdler and sprinter said he would be willing to sign a short-term contract. “I just want to sign a contract for one day.”

Benjamin said he would prefer to play on the offensive side of the ball.

“That’s it — one day. I don’t need anything else. I would sign a one-day contract. I’ll play on offense, come on. That’s easy. Listen, if you guys (Giants) need me, I’m telling you right now just let me know. I’ve got some cleats in my closet at home.”

Benjamin isn’t a stranger to the football field.

He lined up at the wide receiver position while he attended Mount Vernon High School. Benjamin also played on the defensive side of the ball, spending time at the safety postition.

He eventually turned his focus to the track. He earned gold in the 4×400-meter relay at this year’s Summer Games. Benjamin also took the gold in the same event in the COVID-delayed 2020 Summer Games.

He finished in second place in the 4×400-meter hurdles in Tokyo, earning the silver medal, but he improved his performance in that event this year by winning gold.

Benjamin’s speed could be an asset if he does lace up his cleats and line up at wide receiver opposite of rookie Malik Nabers.

Even if Benjamin were to have the chance to suit up for only one practice, he would arguably be part of the fastest receiver group in the NFL.

