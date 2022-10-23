These three NFL receivers generating buzz ahead of trade deadline

As Week 7 is underway in the NFL, the trade deadline looms closer and some top wide receivers appear to be on the trade block.

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy, Houston’s Brandin Cooks and Steelers’ Chase Claypool are three players teams have been calling about, NFL Network reports. But each of them are in a different situation.

Starting with Jeudy, the Denver Broncos haven’t been what many thought they’d be to start the season, as they sit 2-4 with Russell Wilson as their new quarterback. Jeudy, the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, has been noticeably frustrated, like many others, on the sideline as the offense sputters.

After having a fantastic season opener with 102 yards and one touchdown, Jeudy has found the end zone just once and hasn’t been close to that yard total since.

Jeudy still has two years of team control (he still has a fifth-year option) and has tremendous talent, making him an intriguing option. The Broncos also have Courtland Sutton as their top receiver along with K.J. Hamler, which is why teams believe Jeudy could be someone to target.

Another sputtering offense is in Pittsburgh, as head coach Mike Tomlin already changed quarterbacks from Mitch Trubisky to rookie Kenny Pickett. Claypool has felt the struggle, totaling 225 yards on 23 catches over six games with one touchdown.

But, as NFL Network says, the Steelers don’t seem to be keen on giving up their second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4 Claypool showed his offensive prowess during his rookie season, especially when it comes to the deep ball. For a playoff contender, Claypool would be a tremendous pickup to stretch the field and get defenses thinking about the big play, while he can also work in the short and intermediate range as well.

And then there’s Cooks, who is well aware of what it means to be traded. He’s already been dealt three times in his career, and because the Texans are not expected to make a run this season, teams have called for the veteran wideout.

Cooks has 235 yards on 24 catches in five games thus far with one touchdown. But he’s had 1,000-plus yards in all but two seasons from 2014-21, including the last two years.

Teams have until Nov. 1 to potentially deal for these receivers and any other players, as the contenders look to bolster their squads.