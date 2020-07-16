There’s a Washington football bombshell coming and it’s not about the name

The removal of a nickname won’t end Daniel Snyder’s problems.

Shortly after the Washington Redskins owner announced that his team would no longer be known by its present name, a series of cryptic tweets from local reporters emerged, warning of an imminent bombshell set to shake the franchise to its core.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS NAME OFFENDED ‘MILLIONS’ FOR GENERATIONS, TRIBAL LEADER SAYS

“The warped and toxic culture of the Washington Football Team is about to be exposed in a sickening fashion . . . Again,” wrote CBS’ Jason La Canfora, a former team beat reporter.

Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington also wrote, “What’s coming is disappointing and sad.”

Though it remains unclear what will surface, several other reporters also have been tipped off to news that could be devastating to the team.

Click here to read the full story in the New York Post.