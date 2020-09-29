The search for Dak Prescott-Jerry Jones drama is real

The contract drama between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys appeared to escalate on Tuesday morning during a Jerry Jones radio interview.

Jerry Jones was asked to compare the Chiefs to the Cowboys and in his winding response, the outspoken owner mentioned the elusiveness of Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Tony Romo. He also mentioned Prescott and the final play of the Cowboys’ 38-31 loss to the Seahawks, which was an interception by his quarterback.

Clarence Hill Jr., the respected Cowboys beat writer for the Star-Telegram, was the first to flag the comments and did so with disbelief, wondering if he heard “that correctly.” Some, including longtime Dallas sports columnist Tim Cowlishaw, don’t think Hill did.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Prescott and the Cowboys spent much of the offseason embroiled in long-term contract extension talks with Prescott playing under the franchise tag this season. Prescott, 27, has thrown for 1,188 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions through three games. The Cowboys are 1-2, but few could put the blame on Prescott.