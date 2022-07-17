The Open Championship 2022: Cam Smith picks up first major title after incredible final round

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cam Smith was four strokes off the lead going into the fourth round of the Open Championship on Sunday and needed two things to happen. He had to make nearly every putt and hope Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland slipped up just enough for him to get back into the lead.

What happened was nothing short of a miracle given just how hot McIlroy and Hovland were the entire tournament. Smith rebounded after shooting a 73 in the third.

Smith scored eight birdies, 10 pars and a clutch save at the 17th hole in the final round.

He didn’t bogey any hole and finished with a 64 in the final round. It was the second time he shot a 64 in the tournament. He did it in the second round on Friday.

It was Smith’s first major tournament win. He came close at the 2020 Masters with a second-place tie.

ESPN Stats & Info relayed a few key milestones related to Smith’s victory at St. Andrews. He was the only player over the last 20 years to record a birdie in the first five holes on the back nine final round of any major golf tournament. Smith also became the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2013 to come back to win the Open down four strokes.

McIlroy shared the lead going into the final round and didn’t falter too hard to lose the lead. He never bogeyed a hole on the final round but only recorded two birdies. He finished with a final round 70, which landed him in third place for the Open. He was 18-under for the tournament.

Cameron Young picked up the second-place finish thanks to an eagle on the 18th hole. He finished 19-under par for the tournament. It was his best finish in any golf major to date. He finished tied for third in the PGA Championship earlier this year.