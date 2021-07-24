The NBA has released their 2021 Summer League protocols and they make no sense

Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania just tweeted out the NBA’s summer league covid protocols and they make zero scientific sense, like at all. They’re moving forward as if vaccinated Americans have no possibility of contracting or spreading the virus, even though science says otherwise.

It’s almost like they’re bulling players into jabbing themselves for a reward — oh wait, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Where is the evidence that makes “no PCR test” appropriate, but the unvaccinated must? We also have a seemingly randomized seven-day quarantine when we just spent a year in lockdown under 14-day quarantines.

Makes you feel like the NBA is making up protocols to appear as though they have a handle on this thing, and then more importantly putting a stranglehold on the remaining unvaccinated players. Isn’t that what happened with Cardinals star wideout Deandre Hopkins? He’s claiming he’s being unfairly pressured into injecting his body with a substance he doesn’t approve of? Here at Outkick, we feel that’s exactly what’s going down and it’s only a matter of time before our own workplaces enforce these same regulations.

Private organization or not, we’re not pimping out human rights in exchange for getting poked. This behavior is nothing more than a steep path towards ‘do what we say or lose your privilege to work here’. Half the country calls that a free choice — we call it an ultimatum.