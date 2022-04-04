The Masters Twitter account teases Tiger Woods’ return to golf course

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods could be making his epic return to the golf course at The Masters later this week and adding to the speculation was a hype video of his potential comeback story.

The Masters’ official Twitter account posted a video Sunday night highlighting Woods’ practice round at Augusta National.

Woods posted an update on his own account earlier Sunday, revealing he’d be a “game-time decision” as to whether he’s going to give it a go.

Woods has been seen on the golf course multiple times recently, and he played at the PNC Championship in December. But he has yet to compete in an event this year and has said he wouldn’t compete on the PGA Tour full time.

Last Tuesday, golf fans and internet sleuths appeared to track the movements of Woods’ private jet, with Eureka Earth tweeting an image of Woods’ plane apparently landing at Augusta Regional Airport.

After touching down, Woods played a practice round at Augusta to gauge how his body reacted to walking the course, Sports Illustrated reported. Woods arrived at the course with his son, Charlie, and they later were joined by golfer Justin Thomas in Tiger’s practice-round group.

Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion who was at Augusta Tuesday, said having Woods back in the fold would be great for the sport.

Woods has made 23 career starts at the Masters, where he has 14 top-10 finishes. He put on his first green jacket in 1997 at age 21 and again during a career comeback in 2019 at age 43.

Woods also won the Masters in 2001, 2002 and 2005. He last played in the tournament in 2020. He didn’t play last year as he was recovering from devastating injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash.

The first round of the 86th Masters begins April 7 and runs through April 10. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.