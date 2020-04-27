Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, signs with Redskins as undrafted free agent

The Washington Redskins needed tight end help. So, they went ahead and addressed it after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent Saturday night, according to Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith.

“Thaddeus was a productive guy,” Smith said. “It was really a no-brainer to sign him.”

Moss had 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns last season, which included two touchdowns in a national championship win over Clemson.

At the NFL Combine, he found out he had a broken bone in his right foot and had to undergo surgery. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Moss was unable to work out for any NFL teams during the draft process, so no team was willing to take a risk on him until after the draft concluded.

The Redskins parted ways with tight end Jordan Reed earlier in the offseason after he continued his battle with concussions. Their current roster includes Logan Thomas, Richard Rodgers, Jeremy Sprinkle, Hale Hentges, Marcus Baugh and Caleb Wilson at the position.

Moss actually started his college career at North Carolina State but transferred after one season.

After sitting out his transfer year, he missed the 2018 season because of another broken bone in his left foot, which also required surgery.