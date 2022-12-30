Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire, Dimitri Moore deny racial slur, spitting accusations as ‘false and irresponsible’

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire has denied an accusation by Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin that linebacker Dimitri Moore spit on one of his players and may have used a racial slur during Wednesday night’s Texas Bowl game.

McGuire issued a statement on Thursday calling the accusations “false and irresponsible.”

“We are disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible,” McGuire’s statement read. “I have discussed these allegations with Dimitri Moore and he disputed the two claims that were brought forth against him.”

He continued, “I am proud of our team and our performance last night in what was a memorable win to close our season in front of a sea of Red Raiders.”

Kiffin said during a press conference after the game that Ole Miss wideout Jordan Watkins was incorrectly given a personal foul penalty and raised two accusations that a Texas Tech player had spit and used a racial slur, adding that he did not hear the remark but was told by someone who did.

“They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn’t in the fight, it was their 11 that was fighting 71 [Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams] and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy,” Kiffin said.

“There was a racial slur involved, that’s not the point of what we’re talking about, [it’s] about the spitting part. I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He’s not crying not because he got spit on, it’s because something was said.”

Moore also issued a statement Thursday, denying the accusations further.

“I can’t state strongly enough that these accusations are false. It is disappointing to have my final game as a collegiate student-athlete overshadowed by the false accusations that were stated last night,” his statement read.

“Since I have arrived at Texas Tech, I have strived to represent my teammates, this coaching staff and most importantly, my family, in the highest manner. It has been an honor to represent this program as we closed our season with a great team victory last night.”

Wednesday night marked the seventh meeting between the two teams and their fourth bowl game. The Rebels still hold a 4-3 overall record.