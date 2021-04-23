Texas Tech baseball broadcaster stuns with bare hand foul ball catch: 'My hand hurts so bad right now'

A college baseball announcer stole the spotlight last weekend when he caught a screaming foul ball in the broadcast booth with his bare hand while still perfectly calling the play.

It was business as usual for Texas Tech radio play-by-play broadcaster Geoff Haxton during last Friday’s game against West Virginia but things quickly escalated when Red Raiders infielder Jace Jung stepped up to bat.

Texas Tech was leading by seven a the top of the eighth when Jung hit a foul ball straight towards the announcer’s booth.

“Coming right back at us,” Haxton said as he stunned the crowd with a single-handed, bare hand catch.

“My hand hurts so bad right now,” he said as onlookers cheered him on.

Haxton told Slate.com after the game that the ball was probably going “90, 95 miles per hour” when he caught it.

“It was moving so fast, I didn’t have time to get out of the way. If I had tried to do a dodge or something, it would have hit me. I just snared it.”

He added: “It hurt really bad for two hours afterward and then the swelling just kind of went down. It ended up being really fun.”