Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, wife Loreal jointly announce plan to divorce: ‘We aim to remain the best of friends’

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian recently shared some personal news. He and his wife, Loreal are going their separate ways.

In a joint statement, Steve and Loreal described their split as amicable. Despite making the decision to file for divorce, the soon-to-be former couple said they strive to “remain the best of friends.”

“After many heartfelt conversations, we have decided to amicably part ways and jointly file for divorce, the statement read. “We aim to remain the best of friends and are incredibly grateful for the love and support we have shared throughout our journey together.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Sarkisians also cited the demands of their respective careers. Loreal works as a professional wardrobe stylist, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“Our commitments to our respective careers made it difficult to prioritize time for each other and this step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally.”

STEVE SARKISIAN: ARCH MANNING SERVING AS BACKUP QB HAS BEEN ‘PRETTY SIMPLE FOR HIM’

They closed the statement by thanking supporters and asking for understanding and privacy.

“While we appreciate all the love and encouragement we have received, we kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this transition as we embark on this new chapter in our lives.”

Steve and Loreal tied the knot in 2020. Steve was the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama at the time. The couple relocated to Austin in 2021 after Sarkisian was named the head coach at Texas. Loreal routinely appeared at Longhorns football games in support of Sarkisian and the team over the past few years.

Loreal attended North Carolina A&T and was a decorated track athlete. She became an assistant coach at Southern California in 2013. Sarkisian returned to USC as the Trojans head football coach ahead of the 2014 season.

Texas finished with a 5-7 record under Sarkisian in 2021. But, the team improved in 2022 and finished with eight wins.

Sarkisian continues to prepare the Longhorns for their inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Longhorns are coming off a run to the College Football Playoff semifinal and were the No. 2 team in this year’s SEC preseason poll. The Georgia Bulldogs landed in the top spot in the conference’s preseason rankings.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.