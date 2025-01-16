Texas star Arch Manning will take reins after Quinn Ewers declares for draft

The Arch Manning era has begun in Texas.

With Quinn Ewers declaring for the NFL Draft on Wednesday, Manning is set to get the keys to the Lamborghini for the foreseeable future. He is very likely to be the starting quarterback for at least the 2025 season and possibly 2026 if he doesn’t decide to turn pro.

He is the son of Cooper Manning, the grandson of former NFL star quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning. He passed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He also showcased his mobility with four rushing touchdowns.

“This offseason, this is a time for him to attack,” former Texas star Colt McCoy said, via Underdog Fantasy Sports. “To work on some of the things he knows he needs to work on. He played three games. What were some things I wasn’t good at? What were some things I was good at? How can I get better? How can I have a great spring?…

“There’s a lot to build on if you’re looking at the entirety of the Texas football team, but for Arch, there’s a great opportunity that he’s walking into. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself, go out there and be you. Play to your strengths.

“We’re all different as quarterbacks, we all have an edge somehow. And I think if Arch is smart, he’ll figure out ‘what’s my edge?'”

Manning was mostly used in run-pass option packages for the Longhorns, giving defenses a different weapon to deal with. He started against Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State when Ewers went down with an injury.

Manning had 258 passing yards, two touchdown passes in a 51-3 win against Louisiana-Monroe. He then had 325 passing yards and two touchdown passes against Mississippi State in a 35-13 win. But he was back to the backup role after Ewers returned.

The offense overall will take a hit. Top receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond declared for the draft and senior tight end Gunnar Helm is finished his eligibility.

Running back Jaydon Blue and offensive linemen Kelvin Banks Jr. and Cam Williams also declared for the NFL.