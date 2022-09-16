Texas spent $280,000 on Arch Manning’s recruitment: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Texas Longhorns really wanted Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew to play for them.

So they racked up quite the tab to get him down south.

According to The Athletic, the school paid $280,000 during its weekend recruitment trip with Arch Manning and eight other prospects.

It paid just shy of $47,000 on hotel expenses and over $95,000 on food alone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It also racked up close to $10,000 at TopGolf and another $11,880 on a “social” for players and coaches, which included an open bar.

The following weekend, it spent $350,000 for 14 recruits.

Ultimately, the process worked. Manning committed to the Longhorns days after the expensive weekend, which led to other recruits signing on, including five-star defensive back Derek Williams.

The grandson of Archie is the son of the lone Manning brother who didn’t make the NFL — Cooper. But his uncles lived up to their No. 1 draft selection hype.

ARCH MANNING HAS ‘SO MUCH PRESSURE AND SO MANY EXPECTATIONS’ AMID NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT, UNCLE ELI SAYS

Peyton and Eli combined for four Super Bowl wins, five MVPs (all by Peyton), 20 Pro Bowls, almost 129,000 passing yards and 905 touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Manning will be a freshman at Texas next year.