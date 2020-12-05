Texas RBs pile up 311 yards, 6 TDs, clobber K-State 69-31

Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson combined for 311 rushing yards and six touchdowns and Texas beat Kansas State 69-31 on Saturday afternoon.

Coming into the game, Johnson had two touchdowns all season and Robinson hadn’t scored in his career. Robinson scored on runs of 12, 30 and 75 yards Saturday.

The Longhorns (6-3, 5-3 Big 12) scored seven times on the ground, three apiece by Johnson and Robinson and one from Jor Whittington. It’s the most rushing touchdowns allowed in a game in school history by the Wildcats.

Sam Ehlinger was 20 of 27 for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Kansas State’s Will Howard went 16 of 27 for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns and two picks. Howard threw an interception for the ninth time this season and for the fifth straight game.

Deuce Vaughn continued his impressive season breaking the school record for rushing yards by a freshman (517). In the finale, he scored twice and gained 125 yards.

It’s the most points Texas has ever scored against Kansas State and the most points they’ve scored in a Big 12 game since 1996. The Wildcats hadn’t given up more than 69 points in 13 years.

Texas scored 66 points in the first three quarters before calling off the dogs and sitting most of their starters the final 15 minutes.

The Longhorns secured their fourth straight winning season under head coach Tom Herman amid him being on the hot seat in Austin.

Despite that, Herman remained undefeated against Kansas State in his tenure, but a 1-4 record versus rival Oklahoma is a glaring blemish that isn’t overlooked by the Longhorn faithful.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State has lost their last five games after starting the season 4-1. It’s just the second time since 2010 that the Wildcats lost its home finale.

Texas running backs were too much for the Wildcats averaging 10 yards per attempt.

UP NEXT

The Longhorns travel to Kansas next Saturday.

Kansas State waits to see if they are selected for a bowl game.