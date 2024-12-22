Texas’ Quinn Ewers wears Trump tie clip ahead of College Football Playoff game

Quinn Ewers made his political support clear ahead of one of the biggest games of his life.

Ewers’ Texas Longhorns are hosting the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoff, and members of Texas’ football team arrived dressed to impress.

Ewers rocked a navy blue suit with white pinstripes, a red tie and a gold tie clip.

The clip had “Trump” engraved on it.

Ewers seemed to show support for the president-elect when he shared a picture of Trump holding his fist in the air shortly after the assassination attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pa.

After Trump won the presidential election, Ewers also shared a graphic of Trump and JD Vance on his Instagram story, captioning it “Legendary.”

Athletes have shown support for Trump since he won the election. Perhaps the most notable tribute to Trump has been players mimicking the president-elect’s YMCA dance.

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa wore a “Make America Great Again” hat after a game in October, a move that cost him an $11,000 fine.

Trump attended the Army-Navy game last week, and it could be argued his attendance led to the game’s highest viewership of all time. Over 9 million people watched the Midshipmen’s 31-13 victory over the Black Knights.

The president-elect has also attended NFL games and UFC events this year.

The Longhorns led Clemson, 28-10, at the half. The winner has a date with Arizona State in the Peach Bowl New Year’s Day.

