Texas’ Quinn Ewers says he’s focused on College Football Playoff semifinal, not personal future

Junior quarterback Quinn Ewers will take the field Jan. 10 when his Texas Longhorns go head-to-head with the Ohio State Buckeyes in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Entering this season, Ewers was widely projected as a first-round 2025 NFL Draft prospect.

Since the Longhorns’ pursuit of a national championship remains alive, Ewers has yet to announce whether he will return to college football or enter the draft

Prior to Texas’ quarterfinal matchup with Arizona State in last week’s Peach Bowl, multiple reports surfaced that Ewers received offers of up to $6 million to enter the transfer portal.

Ewers has one year of college eligibility remaining, which opens the door to a potential transfer. Ewers’ departure, whether it involves him making the leap to the NFL or another college program, would thrust the highly-touted Arch Manning into the Longhorns’ starting quarterback role.

On Wednesday, Ewers fielded questions about his football future.

“Right now, I’m just not worried about all that stuff,” he responded.

Ewers then made it clear he was focused on the high-stakes game against the Buckeyes.

“People can say all they want to say,” he said. “I’m just focused on Friday at this point in time.”

“First off, I think I’d be doing a disservice to my teammates about me even thinking about what’s next,” Ewers added, before saying it would be “selfish” to make his personal future a priority considering Texas is in the midst of a playoff run.

“What’s right in front of us isn’t over yet. That’s another thing that God has helped me so much through is just being present in every single moment I’m in and not looking too far ahead because I’ll trip on what’s right in front of me. Again, that’s too selfish of thinking for me to even be thinking about what’s next for me.”

Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders have been billed as the top two quarterbacks entering April’s NFL Draft. If Ewers does opt to go pro, he could draw interest from multiple teams looking to add a young, talented signal-caller.

