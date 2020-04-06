Texas QB Sam Ehlinger raises more than $78,000 in coronavirus relief

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was among the college athletes who started fundraisers to help with coronavirus relief efforts as the pandemic affected thousands across the U.S.

As of Monday, Ehlinger had raised more than $78,000 since he started the fundraiser on March 25.

“I am dedicated to helping families who have been impacted by the current global crisis, and have created a GoFundMe to raise money to assist organizations that are doing incredible work in my community and nationally, including the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and more,” his page’s description reads.

“Please join me in supporting these organizations. This collective effort to raise funds for those affected is permissible within NCAA rules and has been approved by the Texas Athletics Compliance staff. All funds raised will be donated directly to 501(c)(3) organizations.”

Ehlinger posted a video Thursday giving his fans and followers an update on where the fundraiser stood.

There have been more than 640 donors to Ehlinger’s fundraiser.

The marketing major is entering his senior season at Texas as the team’s starting quarterback. Last season, Ehlinger led the Longhorns with 3,663 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes.

Texas finished 8-5 overall on the season and with a two-game winning streak.