Texas holds off Clemson’s comeback to advance in College Football Playoff

It seems like the Texas Longhorns got rid of the sour taste from a SEC title game loss.

The Longhorns dropped the conference championship two weeks ago, while their opponent, 12-seeded Clemson, was riding high after winning the ACC.

The fifth-seeded Longhorns came away with a 38-24 victory to advance past the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Texas kicked a field goal on its first drive of the second half to make it a 31-10 Longhorns lead, but Clemson did not go quietly.

The Tigers scored 14 unanswered points during a span that included its defense stopping Texas on a fourth and 2 from the Clemson 36. Suddenly, it was a seven-point Texas lead with 11:43 to go.

Just as Clemson was getting back into the game, though, Jaydon Blue scampered for a 77-yard touchdown to put Texas back up by two touchdowns.

Clemson drove down the field to continue its attempt at a comeback, but the Tigers were stuffed on a fourth and goal from the 1.

The Tigers got the ball back again with 1:43 to go but were unable to keep a drive alive, and the Longhorns ran out the clock.

Quinn Ewers finished with 202 passing yards, going 17-for-24 through the air. Blue and Quintrevion Wisner combined for 256 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns, completing 26 of his 43 passes. T.J. Moore led all players with nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Longhorns will now face Arizona State, which earned a first-round bye by winning the Big 12, in the Peach Bowl New Year’s Day.

Home teams are 3-0 in the first three games of the new 12-team format. Each winning team has covered the spread.

The first-round finale between Tennessee and Ohio State in Columbus kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

