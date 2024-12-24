Texas football mascot Bevo barred from sidelines of upcoming CFP game, organizers say

Quinn Ewers? OK. Arch Manning? Why not. Bevo? No, thanks.

The Texas Longhorns’ beloved mascot Bevo XV will not be making the trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the next round of the College Football Playoff as the team plays Arizona State.

Peach Bowl organizers made the announcement on Monday.

“We love all of the great traditions of college football and no doubt Bevo is one of the best, but the unfortunate reality is there simply is not enough room on the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” their statement read.

“With the constraints of the stadium and prioritizing the safety of Bevo, the players, all the network cameras, support staff, cheerleaders, and photographers, we unfortunately will not be able to have Bevo on the field at the CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl”

The Peach Bowl is set to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was the site of the SEC Championship between Texas and Georgia. Bevo was barred from the event as well.

Bevo had a little tiff with Georgia’s mascot Uga in the past. The mascot broke through a barricade at that year’s Sugar Bowl and nearly trampled the dog and onlookers at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Texas is coming off of a 38-24 first-round victory over Clemson. Ewers was 17-of-24 with 202 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner each ran for more than 100 yards.