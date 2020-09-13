Texas' B.J. Foster quits team in middle of blowout win against UTEP: report

Texas Longhorns star B.J. Foster reportedly quit the team during its blowout victory in its opening game against the UTEP Miners on Saturday.

Foster quit midway through the third quarter of Texas’ 59-3 victory, OrangeBloods.com reported Sunday. He reportedly was frustrated with his lack of playing time.

Foster was among the top safeties in the nation when he committed to Texas two years ago. In his freshman year, he played in 12 games and recorded 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Last season, he played in nine games and recorded 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks along with an interception.

He was an All-America and all-Texas honoree during his high school career. He played in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game, which features the top high school football players in the nation. Coming into Texas, he was ranked among the top safeties by several different recruiting websites. The Austin American-Statesman and the Houston Chronicle ranked him as the No. 1 player in the state.

Texas has not commented on Foster’s status with the team. Foster has not appeared to comment beyond the report of him leaving the Longhorns.

Chris Brown entered the 2020 season as the team’s starting strong safety. Foster could enter the NCAA transfer portal but would have to sit out a season due to transfer rules.