Texas’ Arch Manning will not opt to appear in EA Sports college football video game: report

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning may have to wait at least one more season before he gets his chance to start for the team.

With EA Sports releasing College Football 25 this summer, fans may have gotten the chance to make him their QB1 in the video game — if he opted in. But it doesn’t appear that will be the case.

Manning has not opted in to have his name, image and likeness used in the game, Orangebloods.com reported Monday. He is reportedly “focused on playing football on the field.”

He’s expected to back up Quinn Ewers for the second straight season.

EA Sports announced that more than 10,000 athletes accepted NIL deals for the video. The company said players who opted into the game would receive a minimum of $600 and a copy of the game. There would also be opportunities for players to earn money by promoting the game.

Those who purchase the game will be blocked from manually adding, or creating, players who have not opted in. The athletes who didn’t opt in will be left out of the game entirely.

EA Sports vice president of marketing, communications and partnerships John Reseburg wrote on X that more than 11,000 athletes were sent an offer.

Each of the 134 FBS schools will be involved in the game.

