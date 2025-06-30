Texas’ Arch Manning shares advice from Matthew McConaughey as popularity grows

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

All eyes will be on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in 2025 as he embarks on his first season as the starter.

Manning committed to Texas before the start of the 2023 season. He appeared in two games as a freshman and 10 games as a sophomore as he sat as a backup to Quinn Ewers. However, with Ewers in the NFL, the keys are handed to Manning to lead Texas to the promised land.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fame attached to Manning because of his football status, as well as his last name, certainly creates a celebrity atmosphere around him in Austin. However, he told reporters at the Manning Passing Academy he received some advice from Matthew McConaughey about how to handle the attention.

“A few. It depends on the night, but I stay pretty low key. … I had to get used to it a little bit,” he said about receiving picture requests, via The Athletic. “I’ve actually talked to Matthew McConaughey about that. He’s given me some advice.

BYU’S JAKE RETZLAFF INTENDS TO TRANSFER AS QB EXPECTS HONOR CODE SUSPENSION AFTER ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS: REPORT

“He’s been great to have in my corner. … He just told me different ways on how to handle things in different situations. He’s way more known than I am, so it’s good anytime you get advice from him. … He kind of told me you still have to live your life. He says he goes to the grocery store, walks down every aisle and he lives his life. You can’t let you taking a picture or signing an autograph affect your life.”

Manning has already gotten NFL hype thrown around him, but he says he doesn’t pay attention too much to the noise around him.

“I really don’t pay much attention to anyone, what they think besides my coaches, my parents and some close friends that will tell me the truth. But I’m not worried about what other people think. I’m just going to go out there and have fun and play my game,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Manning had 939 passing yards and nine touchdown passes for the Longhorns last year.