Texas A&M’s Mike Elko has fiery message after major win: ‘It’s not a politician running this program’

Texas A&M pulled off a major victory against LSU on Saturday night, 38-23, to remain undefeated in the SEC.

Aggies head coach Mike Elko used quarterback Marcel Reed in key situations because of his ability to run the ball. He had 62 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the postgame press conference, Elko delivered a fiery message.

“We’re very honest. We’re very open. This is a real program. It’s not fake,” Elko said. “It’s not a politician running this program, talking fast and BS-ing everybody. This is a real program and for all the recruits out there, this is a real place.

“And if you want to be really good at football, this is a really good place to be.”

TEXAS BOUNCES BACK WITH CLOSE WIN OVER VANDERBILT IN FIRST MATCHUP SINCE 1920S

It appeared the message was a veiled jab at former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who pieced together some of the best recruiting classes in the nation but didn’t have the success to show for it.

Fisher joined the program before the start of the 2018 season, and was with them until 2023. He was 45-25 at Texas A&M and only made a bowl game three times. The last bowl game Texas A&M made was the Orange Bowl in 2020.

Elko took over after spending time at Duke.

Now, Texas A&M has as many wins as it did in 2023. The team’s only loss came against Notre Dame at the beginning of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Aggies don’t have any more ranked opponents on their schedule until Nov. 30 against Texas.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.