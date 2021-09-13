Texas A&M’s Haynes King needed surgery after suffering ‘crack’ in lower leg, Jimbo Fisher says

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King suffered a brutal injury during the team’s win over Colorado on Saturday and will be out indefinitely as he recovers.

King suffered a “crack” in his lower leg and need surgery on it, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday. It’s unclear when King could return but multiple reports say he could be out until at least mid-October.

“He’s got a crack in his lower leg that they fixed and operated on. It went clean as a whistle, really good. It was as good as it could humanly be as far as the prognosis of things,” Fisher said, via Yahoo Sports.

“Timeline, I’m not a doctor and I’m not going to say. When you heal, you heal. When you’re healed, you’re healed. We would never play him before that.”

King went off the field favoring his right leg after a 2-yard keeper on Texas A&M’s second possession of the game in the 10-7 win. He spent the second half watching the game from the sideline and was wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

Sophomore Zach Calzada threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Spiller with 2:41 remaining in the game to give the Aggies the win.

Even with the win, the Aggies dropped two spots in the latest AP poll to No. 7.