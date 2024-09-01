Texas A&M student nails second-chance kick to win ‘Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest’

College football is back, and a full slate of games are on tap for Saturday.

Last week, ESPN’s long-running “College GameDay” program traveled to Ireland for a thrilling Week 0 matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State. Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr nailed a 44-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Yellow Jackets to the upset victory.

Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and the rest of the “College GameDay” crew were in College Station, Texas today ahead of the Texas A&M Aggies season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Every week, one lucky student is selected from the crowd that gathers to watch “College GameDay.” The student gets the opportunity to kick a 33-yard field goal as part of McAfee’s kicking contest. If the participant makes the kick, they win $25,000.

A freshman named Lucas was picked from the crowd on Saturday. “I can make this — I could go out right now and make a 45-yarder,” the student said. Unfortunately, Lucas’ first kick fell short.

But Lucas was soon given a second chance. McAfee even agreed to double the prize, meaning Lucas would land $50,000 if he could get the football through the uprights from 33 yards away.

“This one will be for $50,000. . . . That was the best ball you’ll ever hit in your life and that thing was nowhere close,” McAfee joked. Lucas made the most of his second chance by nailing the kick.

The crowd celebrated Lucas’ kick by immediately swarming the freshman and chanting his name.

Jimbo Fisher was relieved of his head coaching duties after 10 games last season, and the Aggies finished with a 7-6 record.

Mike Elko left Duke and was named the head coach of Texas A&M in November.

Notre Dame won 10 games in 2023. Marcus Freeman enters his third full season as the head coach of the Fighting Irish.

