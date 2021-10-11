Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s family seen celebrating in heartwarming video after game-winning field goal

Texas A&M kicker Seth Small made the biggest field goal of his collegiate career on Saturday night when he nailed the game-winner to upset No. 1 Alabama, 41-38.

A new angle from that kick showed Small’s family on hand at Kyle Field to watch the kick. Small’s wife, Rachel, was cheering for her husband as he lined up for the big kick.

“Come on babe you got it!” Rachel House Small could be heard yelling.

Cam Worthy, a photographer and videographer for Texas A&M’s 12th Man Productions, filmed Small’s family as the kick went through the uprights.

Pure jubilation.

Rachel Small rushed the field along with the thousands of other Aggies fans who were cheering for their football team in the pivotal SEC matchup. Seth Small’s mother burst into tears.

Zach Calzada was 21-for-31 with 285 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception. In his game-tying touchdown pass to Ainias Smith, he went down with an apparent leg injury and had to be helped off the field. He eventually shook that off and led the Aggies down the field to set up the Small kick.

Texas A&M had control throughout the first half. Calzada had two touchdown passes in the first quarter – one to Smith and the other to Jalen Wydermyer. Isaiah Spiller had a 15-yard touchdown run. The Aggies took a 24-10 lead into the half.

Even as Alabama took the lead, Calzada led the Aggies back to get Small into position for the game-winner.

Alabama was knocked from the No. 1 ranking in the latest AP poll on Sunday. The Crimson Tide fell back to No. 5.