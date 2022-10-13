Texas A&M cancels football practice after bomb scare at Kyle Field

The area of Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies football team, was evacuated Thursday due to a bomb threat, but nothing was found.

“A bomb threat was received for Kyle Field,” the university initially wrote on its website, calling for a “Code Maroon.”

“As a precaution, the stadium and the Bright Building are currently being evacuated. University Police is searching the facilities. Everyone is asked to avoid the area.”

An update on the website later said the situation had been deemed “all clear” at the university by law enforcement.

“An anonymous call was received through Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium,” the latest update stated. “University Police was immediately notified. Evacuation procedures were initiated for the stadium and the adjoining Bright Football Complex as a precaution.

“Members of the College Station Bomb Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted University Police officers in conducting the searches. Three University Police K-9s that specialize in explosive detection were also involved in the searches. The facilities were cleared by law enforcement at 3:45 p.m., and a Code Maroon was issued notifying the campus community. As this is an active investigation, no additional information can be released at this time.”

Aggies football practice was canceled due to the bomb scare. Head coach Jimbo Fisher was seen in his truck talking to other coaches outside the facility as the situation unfolded.

Texas A&M (3-3) has a bye week this week after a loss to Alabama last week. The Aggies face South Carolina on the road Oct. 22.

No arrests or injuries were mentioned by the school.

Kyle Field has been the home to the Aggies for over a century, hosting games since 1905.

In 2014-15, the stadium underwent a renovation with seating expanded to house 102,733 fans, making it one of the largest college stadiums in the country.

The largest crowd it ever hosted was 110,633 fans against Ole Miss Oct. 11, 2014.

The renovations, which cost $485 million, were completed and debuted during the 2015 campaign. The stadium was named after Edwin Jackson Kyle, who was A&M’s dean of agriculture and its athletic council president.

Bright Football Complex sits at the south end zone of Kyle Field and serves as a 36,000-square-foot home to the football program. A $20.8 million renovation project gave the place a new entry atrium, updated locker room, players’ lounge, training rooms, meeting rooms, coaches’ offices and more.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.