Texans’ Tank Dell sustains gruesome leg injury, leaving teammates in tears

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was taken off the field in an ambulance during Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a gruesome leg injury while scoring a touchdown in the second half.

The heartbreaking scene came just a little over three minutes into the second half when quarterback CJ Stroud connected with Dell in the endzone for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Almost immediately after making the catch, the second-year receiver remained down in obvious pain. He appeared to have sustained a serious knee injury.

Texans players gathered around Dell and prayed over him, as Stroud was visibly shaken by Dell’s injury.

He was eventually taken off the field by what looked to be an ambulance.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.