Texans taking Deshaun Watson’s status ‘one day at a time,’ GM says

Deshaun Watson‘s status with the Houston Texans is uncertain as the star quarterback faces a series of civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and a handful of police complaints.

The NFL has yet to make a decision whether it will suspend Watson or place him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which would knock him out of the league for an indefinite period of time. The Texans have decided to keep Watson on the 53-man roster for now.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio talked Wednesday about Watson.

“What I would say about that is really no different than what we talked about at the beginning of training camp. Each day, we’re going to make a decision that we feel is best,” he said, via NFL.com. “It’s a one-step process. Deshaun’s been here every day, he’s been in training camp every day. He’s been in the building, he’s been in meetings, he’s been around his teammates. And again, we’re going to take it one day at a time.

“I’m not going to get into speculation about what has happened, what didn’t happen. It’s a waste of everybody’s time, quite frankly. I think there’s more important things to talk about. So we’re going take it one day at a time. We’re going to do what we feel is best for our team and organization, and again, I would say there’s no finite answer. There’s no definitive answer here at this point, and that’s how we’re going to handle it.”

Watson has appeared in training camp but he doesn’t appear likely to start for the Texans any time soon.

The star quarterback requested a trade before the sexual assault allegations came to light. He had recently been linked to a trade with the Miami Dolphins, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores had been adamant that Tua Tagovailoa was their definitive starting quarterback.

It appears, at least for now, Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback when Houston takes the field for Week 1.