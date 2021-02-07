Texans reiterate to other teams they won't trade Deshaun Watson: report

The Houston Texans reportedly have no interest in trading disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson and are turning down any team that calls.

Despite rumors that Watson requested a trade last month, the Texans have told any team that reached out that they have no plans of trading him, ESPN reported Sunday.

Watson, who was drafted by the Texans in 2017, signed a four-year $156 million contract extension in September. He finished the 2020 NFL season with a league-high 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions but it didn’t translate into wins for the Texans who finished 4-14

The tipping point for Watson appeared to be when the team hired new general manager Nick Caserio without his input. The hiring of new head coach David Culley thereafter had no effect on Watson’s desire to be traded, according to multiple reports.

Culley said during his press conference that he became Houston’s next head coach knowing Watson was the quarterback.

“He’s the quarterback of the Houston Texans, and that’s all that I was concerned about,” Culley told reporters after Watson removed any reference to Texans from his socials.

“All I know is this. … He is a Houston Texan. And I wanted to be a Houston Texan. And the reason I’m in this position today is because I knew he’s going to be a Houston Texan. The outside stuff that was being said is irrelevant to me.”

The Texans have continued to make changes to the staffing, including the dismissal of the director of football administration Kevin Krajcovic and equipment manager Mike Parson and his staff, according to ESPN.

