Texans players may have violated NFL's coronavirus rules attending Deshaun Watson's restaurant opening

The Houston Texans could be in some hot water after players met up for the grand opening of one of Deshaun Watson’s new restaurants Tuesday.

Tytus Howard, Duke Johnson, Laremy Tunsil, Roderick Johnson, Brandin Cooks and Charles Omenihu were at Watson’s event, which appeared to break the NFL’s health and safety protocols barring more than three players at any gathering, according to ESPN and the Houston Chronicle.

The NFL said it was “aware of the event.”

Watson, the Texans quarterback, is the minority owner of Lefty’s Cheesesteak in Houston. According to Eater, Watson’s restaurant is the first in Texas. Watson and the Detroit-based franchise started their partnership in September.

He told reporters Thursday that he believes he was following NFL rules.

“I mean, we had the masks,” he said, via ESPN. “We did everything that we were supposed to do. Six feet from different people. It was a restaurant opening. It wasn’t really an event. It was a grand opening of my restaurant. So people were coming in to get food and things like that and everyone was excited about it. So, it turned out pretty good, and right now from the messages I got from after, it’s still popping.”

Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said he wasn’t aware of the players at the event.

The NFL has already handed out plenty of punishment to teams this year for violating COVID-19 policies. The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have taken the brunt of it.