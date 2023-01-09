Texans part ways with Lovie Smith after one season as head coach

The Houston Texans announced that they have fired head coach Lovie Smith after going 3-13-1 this season in his first year in the position.

Smith had three years left on his deal with Houston, but after the disappointing year, they are looking for a new leader for the locker room.

Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement explaining the move.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Nick Caserio and I spoke with Lovie Smith tonight and informed him that we will be moving in a different direction as an organization,” McNair said. “I appreciate Coach Smith and his entire family for their contributions over the last two seasons. We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward.

BEARS SECURE NO. 1 PICK AFTER LATE-GAME HEROICS FROM TEXANS

“While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success. Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I’m confident we will find the right leader for our football team.”

Smith went out with a bang on Sunday, as he decided to go for two after Davis Mills found Jordan Akins for a touchdown with 50 seconds left to come within one of the Indianapolis Colts. And the Texans converted, as Mills found Akins again to take the one-point lead.

With the win, though, the Texans went from the No. 1 overall pick to the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears, who lost to the Minnesota Vikings, jumped up to first overall.

Still, the new head coach will be in a good position with the Texans very likely getting a rookie quarterback with that pick – Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young are the top two candidates right now.

TEXANS’ JALEN PITRE GOES VIRAL WITH ‘STICKY GLOVE’ CELEBRATION AFTER INTERCEPTION

Following the Deshaun Watson trade to the Cleveland Browns, the Texans knew they were in quarterback flux this season with a young, developing roster. Their record, despite Smith’s attempts at switching around his quarterbacks, reflected that.

Houston also owns the 12th overall pick from the Browns as part of the Watson trade. On top of that, Caserio is loaded with cap space.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston is likely to look for someone that has experience developing young talent. NFL Network suggests Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who was a Texans great during his playing days.