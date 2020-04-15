Texans' JJ Watt gets new job while quarantined at home, cooking not going too well

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has been trying to find ways to keep busy while under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watt appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and explained he has been working out at home to stay in shape for the upcoming NFL season and that he has a new hobby: doing the dishes.

“Dishes are my new hobby,” Watt said. “It’s insane, man. I mean it never stops. I guess I never realized it before. Dishes are me. Laundry is her [Watt’s wife soccer star Kealia Ohai].”

Watt admitted that he’s been trying to cook but it’s not going as well as he hoped.

“And I’m trying to cook. I feel like every time I step in the kitchen now I feel like I’m on an episode of ‘Chopped’ where I have to come up with new recipes and I’m flambeing stuff and I don’t even know what flambeing means,” he said. “Wouldn’t win anything but there’s a lot of fire. I set off my fire alarm three times in the last week.

“I can throw a steak on the grill and I can make some mashed potatoes but I can’t do anything like … We’ve been in quarantine for like a month now. Steak and potatoes gets old after a while. We tried some chicken parm the other day – fire alarm went off there. Just, I’m not good.”

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year said he’s holed up in Wisconsin and that his dogs are probably the luckiest out of anyone because they get to spend most of their day outside.

Watt and the Texans will look to get back to the playoffs in 2020 and try to go further in the playoffs than last season.