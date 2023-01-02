Texans’ Jalen Pitre goes viral with ‘sticky glove’ celebration after interception

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre may have had the celebration of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday after he intercepted Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard during their 31-3 loss.

Pitre intercepted Beathard in the third quarter after the backup replaced Trevor Lawrence. Pitre had the football when he got down to the end zone and it looked like he was going to toss it into the stands but instead the ball stayed in his hand.

Pitre acted like the ball was stuck to his glove and managed to leave the glove on the football as he walked back to his bench and let the offense get set up for their next drive.

The rookie second-round pick out of Baylor has put together a terrific season in his first year with Houston. He’s recorded 139 total tackles with five tackles for a loss and a QB hit. He also has five interceptions, a fumble recovery and a sack to his name this season.

According to the Texans, Pitre became the sixth rookie defensive player since 1991 to record at least 135 tackles and five interceptions. The Miami Dolphins’ Rashad Jones was the last one to do it.

Pitre represents an emerging defense with the Texans even as Houston sported one of the worst defenses in the league this season.

Houston will look to end the 2022 season on a high note with a Week 18 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans are 2-13-1 this season.