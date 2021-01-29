Texans hire David Culley as next head coach

The Houston Texans on Friday named David Culley as their next head coach.

Culley will replace Bill O’Brien and Romeo Crennel for the 2021 season and beyond. O’Brien was fired in the middle of the season and Crennel was named the interim coach. Crennel did not get the head coach job after leading the Texans to a 4-8 record in the team’s final 12 games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Culley is the franchise’s fourth head coach. He came over from the Baltimore Ravens where he served as an assistant head coach, pass coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2019 and 2020. The Texans touted Culley’s near-three-decade career in the NFL.

“Throughout his entire coaching career, David has shown an ability to lead and bring people together,” Texans CEO Cal McNair said in a news release. “David brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team as somebody who has seen it all in this league. In his over 40 years of coaching, David has learned from many of the best coaches in the NFL while helping players navigate both the physical and mental side of the game.”

STOPPING PATRICK MAHOMES MEANS BEING ‘RELENTLESS’ ON DEFENSE, NEW JETS COACH SAYS

“Highly regarded individuals from all over the league reached out to us throughout this process in support of David because of his unique ability to connect with those around him and his passion for the game and the relationships he creates. During our meetings with David, it was evident he has the energy, communication skills and vision required to build a winning program. We are thrilled to welcome David, Carolyn and the Culley family to the Houston Texans

Culley entered the NFL coaching ranks in 1994 as a wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He later served on Andy Reid’s staff with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012 and with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013 to 2016. Culley made history in 1974 when he became the first African-American to play quarterback at Vanderbilt.

He will now take over a team in the middle of turmoil. Deshaun Watson reportedly wants to play for a different team, J.J. Watt has been vocal about his feelings with the organization as the 2020 season started to come to an end and to top things off Houston will not have a first-round pick despite being the third-worst team in the NFL in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their draft situation could change if they pull the trigger on a Watson trade before April.