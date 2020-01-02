Texans have plan for J.J. Watt as defensive end gets set to return for playoff game

J.J. Watt will be making his return to the field Saturday as the Houston Texans take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff round.

Watt has missed most of the season after tearing a pectoral muscle. Houston announced late last month that Watt was going to be taken off the injured reserve in order to play in the playoffs, and Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel has now revealed the team’s plan for Watt going forward.

“Well, he’s a pretty good pass rusher, so I would like to get some pass-rushing reps out of him. So, you’re looking at third down, two-minute and then we’ll see after that,” Crennel said Wednesday, according to NFL.com.

“I think that we’ll have to kind of measure to see where he is and how he’s doing, because he hasn’t played in eight games,” Crennel said. “Even though he’s been working with the strength and conditioning people, the football condition when you’re playing a big game, your adrenaline gets picked up and you get winded a little bit faster. We’ll have to measure that to see how that goes, and then I think that will impact how much he plays. But I don’t think that we want to expose him too much if he’s not able to go at a good level.”

Watt hasn’t played since Week 8 against the Oakland Raiders. He said he hopes he can make some kind of impact even though he knows that he’s not going to be playing every single snap.

“I think we have a good plan,” Watt said. “I think we have a good plan for how we’re going to utilize the game and how we’re going to go throughout the game. I think today was a good day for me. Today was my first day in pads. We were in pads out there on the field and it was good.

“I went through a lot of tests that I wanted to go through personally. Just mentally, when you’re coming back from — you’ve got to go through some tests mentally to make sure that you can do the things you want to do, and today was a really good day for that. I felt really good out there, did a whole bunch of different stuff to try and simulate what’s going to happen in the game and felt very good in all of those things. So, very pleased with where it’s at.”

The Texans and Bills play at 4:35 p.m. ET in Houston.