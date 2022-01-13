The Houston Texans fired David Culley on Thursday after his first season as head coach, according to multiple reports.

In Culley’s first and only season with the Texans, they finished with a 4-13 record and wrapped up the year with a 28-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans. On Monday, Culley said he expected to return, but general manager Nick Caserio said he was evaluating Culley and ultimately made the decision to move on from him.

The Texans owe Culley another $17 million over the next three years, according to the NFL Network. Culley will make roughly $22 million for one season as Houston’s head coach.

This is the first time the Texans have fired a coach after just one season.

The Texans also fired offensive coordinator Tim Kelly Thursday.

Culley was hired last January to replace Bill O’Brien. In 2020, the Texans finished with a 4-12 record with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. The team parted ways with O’Brien after he opened his seventh season 0-4.

With the Texans firing of Culley, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin becomes the last remaining Black head coach in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins also let go of Brian Flores this week.

Culley was hired after spending 2019-2020 as assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Before coming to Houston, Culley had worked as an NFL assistant since 1994, spending time with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Buffalo. He began his career as a college assistant and spent 1991-93 at Texas A&M.

Houston beat Jacksonville in its 2021 opener before losing eight consecutive games after Tyrod Taylor was injured and rookie quarterback Davis Mills struggled to adjust to the NFL.

But the Texans played better late in the season, with two of their four wins coming in the last month of the season, highlighted by a 41-29 victory over a Los Angeles Chargers team that reached the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.