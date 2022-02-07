The Houston Texans are expected to hire associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Smith, 63, will replace David Culley, who was fired after one season as the team’s coach. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores were considered to be finalists for the Houston job. The Texans finished third in the AFC South with a 4-13 record.

Smith is the second minority head coach hired this offseason. Former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, was hired by the Dolphins on Sunday.

Smith joined the Texans coaching staff last offseason after he served as the coach at Illinois from 2016-2020.

Smith, who was the 2005 AP Coach of the Year, was with the Chicago Bears for nine years (2004-2012) and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons (2014-2015).

The Texans are also expected to promote quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator, ESPN reported.

Houston will have the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.