Texans draft Davis Mills potentially signaling end to Deshaun Watson's tenure in Houston

The Houston Texans selected quarterback Davis Mills with the No. 67 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The Texans’ selection of Mills comes as the team’s franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is embroiled in controversy and facing 22 sexual misconduct lawsuits. The team did not have any selections in the first or second rounds and lost wide receiver Will Fuller V and defensive end J.J. Watt in the offseason.

It’s unclear whether Mills is an insurance policy if Watson is unable to play in 2021 or if he will be a project the team can develop but the pick definitely comes at an interesting time.

The Stanford standout started to gain some steam as the draft neared. The New Orleans Saints were reportedly among the teams who were interested in Mills as the event crept closer.

Mills only played in five games in 2020 because the coronavirus pandemic put the Pac-12 Conference’s season on hold for a period through the fall. He had 1,508 passing yards and seven touchdown passes in 2020. In 2019, he had 11 touchdown passes and 1,960 passing yards in eight games.

It’s unclear what the Texans will do with Watson. The team signed veteran Tyord Taylor in the offseason. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday night the league was watching the Watson situation closely.

“We’re obviously following that and looking at that ourselves. There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision,” Goodell told ESPN.