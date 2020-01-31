Texans' Deshaun Watson reflects on which Super Bowl stuck with him the most

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been itching for the opportunity to get his shot at a Super Bowl title but will have to watch the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers win come Sunday.

While he’s hoping for the opportunity soon, Watson said Thursday at Fleming’s Steakhouse in Miami alongside Brian Mitchell that two New England Patriots‘ Super Bowl wins have stuck with him the most – even more so than when he was a child.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

“Not as a kid,” Watson said when he was asked if he had any Super Bowl moments that stuck with him as a child, “But recently the Seattle-Patriots game where Malcolm Butler caught that interception at the end. That game was back and forth.”

He said Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons made a solid impression on him.

RAHEEM MOSTERT WILL HAVE TO HANG TIGHT WHILE PREPARING FOR SUPER BOWL LIV BECAUSE OF HIS CONTRACT

“The Patriots, I think it was 2016 when I was coming out of college, the Patriots and Falcons down in Houston,” the Texans star said. “The Falcons were up I think 28-3 and Tom Brady came back. Like, especially as a quarterback, you see those moments and you see those opportunities … that is legendary. And for him to come back, in the Super Bowl down 28-3. I mean, it’s incredible. Moments like that are always inspiring.”

He added that he knowns on Sunday that Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo are going to make some good plays and that it’s going to have an effect on him.

“There’s going to be moments in that game where it’s like OK I can’t wait until my opportunity to play and I’m going to make sure I take advantage of it,” he said.

SUPER BOWL LIV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

As far as who wins Super Bowl LIV – Watson said he truly doesn’t know. Mitchell also said that even he wavers back and forth between teams on the daily.

Watson said the key for the Chiefs is to use the offense’s speed to their advantage and try to create some play action in the pocket. For the 49ers, Watson said the 49ers creating pressure on Mahomes was imperative.