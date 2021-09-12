Texans’ Deshaun Watson healthy scratch for Week 1, trade talks heat up

Embattled NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play for the Houston Texans in Sunday’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and is expected not to play for Houston at all this season as trade talks heat up, reports say.

Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and 10 criminal complaints, will be a healthy scratch against the Jaguars but according to ESPN, the Texans do not plan to play the veteran quarterback at all this season.

Instead, Houston is eyeing a big trade for Watson — according to the report, general manager Nick Caserio will not accept any deal for less than six players and draft picks combined.

A bold request for now but as the trade deadline of Nov. 2 looms, there are several teams that could be interested depending on how their quarterbacks fare. Among the potential landing spots are the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins.

Watson requested a trade from Houston immediately after the season. Sources told the NFL Network that the Texans do not plan to move Watson until a strong offer comes in.

He has not been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as a result of his legal troubles, which means he is able to participate and is counted towards the team’s roster limit. According to reports, Bbrring any new allegations or evidence against him, he won’t be on the list.

Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback when Houston takes the field for Week 1.