Texans' Deshaun Watson donates $175G in technology to Houston students

Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson is doing his job in the community.

Watson and Reliant Energy teamed up to donate $175,000 in technology on Wednesday to students in the Houston area. Most schools have decided to begin the academic year virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Watson and Reliant Energy worked with the Comp-U-Dopt organization, which focuses on “providing technology access and education to underserved youth.” According to Comp-U-Dopt, the donation will allow 500 students to receive computers that they can keep permanently.

“Reliant will also fund afterschool student programming with Comp-U-Dopt for the next three years,” the organization stated.

Watson was also in attendance to help deliver the computers to the families in need. Back in March, Watson helped feed hospital workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and in 2017, he donated his first check to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

The 24-year-old will enter his fourth NFL season in 2020.

Last year, Watson finished with 3,852 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. He added 413 yards on the ground with seven more scores. The Texans will rely on their star quarterback even more this upcoming season due to the departure of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded away to the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the offseason.