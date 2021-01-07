Texans' Deshaun Watson could request trade, unhappy with direction of franchise: reports

The Houston Texans hired former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio as the team’s new general manager, but quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly unhappy with how the team is moving forward with their hiring process.

League sources told ESPN that Watson offered his input on potential general manager candidates, but the Texans failed to consider their franchise quarterback during the process. The Texans reportedly didn’t tell Watson that they hired Caserio as the team’s next GM. Instead, he found out about the hire on social media like the rest of the football world, per ESPN.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, ProFootballTalk reported that Watson has “quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade.”

Despite Houston’s 4-12 record in 2020, the Clemson product proved to be one of the elite quarterbacks in all of football. Watson set a career-high with a 70.2 completion percentage, he threw for an NFL-best 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

Watson also had 444 rushing yards with three more scores on the ground.

Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans in September, and he is under contract with the team through the 2025 season. If the team grants Watson’s wish to leave the Texans, you better believe there will be a host of teams calling Houston for his services.