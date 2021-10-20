FOX Sports 

Texans’ Deshaun Watson could be traded to Dolphins by the end of the week: report

Deshaun Watson could be on the move as soon as this week.

The Texans and Dolphins are reportedly working on a deal that would send the star quarterback to Miami, according to the Houston Chronicle. The reports say the deal could be completed by the end of the week.

FILE: In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team in Houston. Attorneys involved in the lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment say the FBI has become involved in the case. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women who have sued Watson, said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, he and some of his clients have spoken with FBI agents about the allegations against Watson.
Watson has been a healthy scratch for the first six weeks of the 2021 NFL season amid police and NFL investigations. The franchise QB is currently facing lawsuits from 22 women who say that he sexually assaulted them during massage sessions. Out of those women, 10 of them also filed criminal complaints against Watson.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs drills with the team during NFL football practice Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Houston.
The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2, so the two teams would need to complete a trade by then if it doesn’t work out this week. Both the Dolphins and Texans have had talks about a Watson trade in the past, but the newspaper reported that talks recently “intensified into serious negotiations.”

Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans looks on prior to a game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Nov. 22, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

If Watson does indeed get traded to the Dolphins, it will be interesting to see where second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ends up. Initial reports say that the former Alabama product may be traded to the Washington Football Team or the Denver Broncos.

During the offseason, Watson requested to be traded from the Texans, but he made his request before any of the lawsuits were filed against him.