Texans’ Deshaun Watson could be traded to Dolphins by the end of the week: report

Deshaun Watson could be on the move as soon as this week.

The Texans and Dolphins are reportedly working on a deal that would send the star quarterback to Miami, according to the Houston Chronicle. The reports say the deal could be completed by the end of the week.

Watson has been a healthy scratch for the first six weeks of the 2021 NFL season amid police and NFL investigations. The franchise QB is currently facing lawsuits from 22 women who say that he sexually assaulted them during massage sessions. Out of those women, 10 of them also filed criminal complaints against Watson.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2, so the two teams would need to complete a trade by then if it doesn’t work out this week. Both the Dolphins and Texans have had talks about a Watson trade in the past, but the newspaper reported that talks recently “intensified into serious negotiations.”

If Watson does indeed get traded to the Dolphins, it will be interesting to see where second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ends up. Initial reports say that the former Alabama product may be traded to the Washington Football Team or the Denver Broncos.

During the offseason, Watson requested to be traded from the Texans, but he made his request before any of the lawsuits were filed against him.